Sony and Norman Lear to Reboot Soap Spoof 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman'

Emiy Hampshire, Louise Lasser

Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire is set to headline a reboot of the 1970s soap spoof Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, announced The Hollywood Reporter. Sony Pictures TV and Norman Lear are developing the project, which will feature classic satire updated for the digital age. Hampshire will co-write and EP, along with Jacob Tierney; other producers are Lear and Brent Miller of Act III Productions.

The original Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, airing in syndication from 1976-77 and produced by Lear, told the story of Ohio housewife Mary Penny Hartman (Louise Lasser.) When unusual events upended her life, Mary struggled to make sense of it all. In the reboot, Hampshire will play a small-town woman who feels anonymous...until she becomes the latest social-media sensation.

Lear is the reigning reboot king. The former sitcom maestro has seen his One Day at a Time brought back to life in recent years; last fall, it was announced that an an animated version of Good Times is headed to Netflix.