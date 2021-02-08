WATCH: The Talk's Amanda Kloots Says Diane Sawyer Owes Britney Spears an Apology

Amanda Kloots CBS

The Talk's Amanda Kloots wants veteran journalist Diane Sawyer to pony up an apology to Britney Spears. Where is this all coming from? Kloots talked to her co-hosts on Monday about watching the new documentary, Framing Britney Spears. The series, by the New York Times, focuses on the "Free Britney" movement where fans question the conservatorship her father has, and the battle the pop star is waging against him to control her life.

Kloots revealed after watching the documentary, the press including Sawyer, should give Spears an apology after the things she's been through. Kloots remarked,

I watched this the other night, and I was shocked. I don't think the interviews that you see on this documentary would even be allowed today...I think Diane Sawyer does owe her an apology; I think the whole world owes her an apology, the paparazzi owe her an apology...it's heartbreaking to see what this poor girl went through.

Sharon Osbourne chimed in and stated,

She has always seemed very young to me anyway, but there she was a baby; she was just a little girl. And it's like, it doesn't seem appropriate to talk to a little girl with that tone.

Watch what the other panelists had to say below.