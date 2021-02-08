WATCH: Ellen and Megan Thee Stallion Stun Frontline Worker with $50K

Ellen DeGeneres and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up to give back. The Houston rapper appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week for her first time, where she discussed her career and going back to school to obtain her bachelor's degree in health administration. DeGeneres told Hot Girl Meg all about Jamelmenique Hoy, a mother of five who moved to Houston from Mississippi with her husband Michael, where she has volunteered to help treat coronavirus patients since July.

The family have been living in a one-bedroom hotel room, as Jamelmenique also is obtaining her master's degree. The talk show host and Megan, who Jamelmenique is huge fan of, surprised by giving her a $50,000 check, courtesy of Shutterfly, to help pay off her student loans.

How was it pulled off? DeGeneres let the family know room service had a special gift for them and remarked when it was delivered,

They want to pay off your student loans, so lift that cover [off the tray]. They want to give you $50,000.

Watch the entire surprise go down below