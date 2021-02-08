Steven Bergman Photography

Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, Another World) is living it up as Vivian Alamain on Days of Our Lives. The daytime legend sat down with Michael Fairman TV to talk about taking on the part and making this role and others her own.

Asked if she had any trepidations stepping into the role famously occupied by Louise Sorel and recently played by Robin Strasser, Dano responded:

I kind of want to feel that as an actor, I can take a part and really, truly try and make it my own. I wouldn't want to copy someone, even though the fans of days maybe wouldn't like me to do that because they’re so in love with Louise and that's so dear for her, but I never felt that way. And after I talked to Ron [Carlivati], the [head] writer, we went over the whole plot and we talked about it for quite a long time, and he said to me openly, 'Listen, we want you to bring whatever you want to this part.' And I took that literally, so, as much as I gave the flavor—I hope, I hope the fans will see that from DAYS—the quality of Vivian, I also added a little bit of Linda Dano.

Dano also looked back fondly on her role as romance novelist Felicia on AW. When did she really start to make the part her own? That came after Stephen Schnetzer (ex-Cass) told her how much she embodied Felicia. She recalled:

And yet, after I began playing her, I went to the writers and I said to them after about three months, 'Would you mind if I kind of breathed a little soul into this character?' And they went, 'Yeah, yeah, sure, Linda. That'd be fine.' They just didn’t even care what I was saying, and I did. I breathed soul into Felicia and you know, eighteen years later, that was it; we were done, with more memories than I can even begin to count.

Dano remembered how much she loved dressing in Felicia's fabulous outfits. One particular style moment during her DAYS stint did echo those days of grandeur. She noted that, in one instance, she (as Vivian) wore a turban. How did she like it?

Dano said frankly:

I don’t know. I never looked at myself in the mirror.

Watch the complete interview below.