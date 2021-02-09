DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Brooke learns the truth about Liam and Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Should Taylor be recast so that this important character go toe-to-toe with Brooke?

Soap Opera icon Linda Dano debuts as Vivian Alamain on Days of Our Lives. Eli and Lani hunt for their children. Susan tells Ben that Ciara is still alive. DAYS featured 90s flashback scenes that stirred up all kinds of reactions on social media. Jack finds out he is Gwen's father.

Nikolas proposes to Ava on General Hospital. Should Alexis and Curtis be paired up? What was the real reason Dante was brought back to Port Charles? Some of the co-hosts think it was for Lulu, but Luke thinks his return had nothing to do with Lulu at all.

Danny Boaz is out as Chance at The Young and the Restless and the character is already off screen. The Victoria, Billy and Lily triangle is not very inspiring. Theo returns to Genoa City.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.