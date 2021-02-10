Alex Trebek's Jeopardy! Wardrobe Donated to Charity

Alex Trebek's Jeopardy! wardrobe is going to good use. On Twitter, the show announced that the late host's family and the TV show "have donated a large portion" of his wardrobe to charity.

Executive producer Mike Richards shared:

During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering. Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.

Trebek's son Matthew and the game show's costumer, Steven Zimbelman, packed up hundreds of ties, dozens of shirts, and more items. The clothes in question were given to The Doe Fund, an organization that helps underserved individuals who have dealt with addiction, housing insecurity, and imprisonment get a new start. In particular, these garments will be part of The Doe Fund's "Ready, Willing and Able" program, to be worn on job interviews.

Read the touching posts below.