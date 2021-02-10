Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 10, 2021

Ryan Paevey

All My Children

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will star in the comedy-adventure flick Lost and Found for Amazon
  • Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) will executive produce a series about Harold Washington, the first Black mayor of Chicago, for his Wayfarer Studios
  • Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will host the series Game of Talents, premiering March 10 at 9 PM EST on 

General Hospital

  • Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) plays a reporter in Hallmark's Breakup Boot Camp, airing March 27 at 9 PM EST
  • Gregory Harrison (Gregory) guest starred on the Feb. 8 episode of 9-1-1
  • John Stamos (ex-Blackie) stars in the upcoming Disney+ series Big Shot
  • Demi Moore (ex-Jackie) walked the Fendi runway during its spring/summer 2021 show
  • Janet Hubert (ex-Yvonne) will participate in a virtual reading of Douglas Lyons' Chicken and Biscuits on Feb. 27 at 8 PM EST; she is voicing Beneatta in the play, whose reading will benefit the Next Wave Initiative

Guiding Light

  • Nia Long (ex-Kat) and Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) will reprise their roles in The Best Man: Final Chapters, a 10-episode limited series for Peacock based on The Best Man movie franchise

One Life to Live

  • Nafessa Williams (ex-Deanna) is set to launch the unisex lifestyle apparel brand Y-Fear 
  • Laura Harrier (ex-Destiny) stars in the spring-summer campaign for Louis Vuitton's Twist bag; watch it here

One Life to Live

  • Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla) will reprise the role of Maddie Wachowski in Sonic the Hedgehog 2; filming starts this March
  • Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent) will star in Lifetime's Lust: A Deadly Sins Saga (working title), based on Victoria Christopher Murray's Seven Deadly Sins series, premiering April 17 at 8 PM EST
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) will narrate Voice of Freedom, a documentary about singer Marian Anderson, premiering Feb. 15 at 9 PM EST on PBS

Passions

The Young and the Restless

  • Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) has launched her jewelry collection, Eva by Eva Marcille
  • Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley) will star in Master P's romantic comedy Never and Again, premiering on BET+ on Feb. 11
  • Michael Gross (ex-River) and Meredith Baxter (ex-Maureen) will act in a play by Ken Levine, part of Ensemble Theatre's free on-demand streaming event called The Look of Love: A Valentine’s Day Presentation, on Feb. 14
  • Darcy Rose Byrnes (ex-Abby) appears in the upcoming Disney+ series Big Shot
  • Luke Kleintank (ex-Noah)'s 2019 film, Midway, was added to Amazon  this February

