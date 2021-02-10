Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 10, 2021

Demi Moore(ex-Jackie) walked the Fendi runway during its spring/summer 2021 show
Janet Hubert (ex-Yvonne) will participate in a virtual reading of Douglas Lyons' Chicken and Biscuits on Feb. 27 at 8 PM EST; she is voicing Beneatta in the play, whose reading will benefit the Next Wave Initiative
Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley) will star in Master P's romantic comedy Never and Again, premiering on BET+ on Feb. 11
Michael Gross(ex-River) and Meredith Baxter(ex-Maureen) will act in a play by Ken Levine, part of Ensemble Theatre's free on-demand streaming event called The Look of Love: A Valentine’s Day Presentation, on Feb. 14