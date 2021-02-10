Cady McClain to Exit Days of Our Lives

Cady McClain is departing the role of Jennifer Horton Deveraux on Days of Our Lives. According to Soap Opera Digest, the multi-soap vet will be headed off screen as her character leaves Salem and heads to Boston. Her final airdate will be Feb. 17.

McClain took on the role in fall 2020. Jennifer's previous portrayer, Melissa Reeves, had opted not to return to the soap after it began filming once again after the COVID-19 shutdown, SOD reported in September.

