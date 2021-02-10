Chad Brannon Returns to GH

Chad Brannon Returns to General Hospital

Chad Brannon

Actor Chad Brannon is making his way back to Port Charles. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor is returning to General Hospitalaccording to Entertainment Weekly. Brannon played the role of Alexander "Zander" Smith a former drug dealer who just couldn't stay out of trouble, and also Cameron's (William Lipton) biological father, from 2000-2004.

Viewers may recall Zander and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) had a little one- night stand (well, second) when she was married to Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) and he was on the outs with Emily (Natalia Livingston). How will the character return, since he is pushing up daisies after dying in a hail of police bullets in 2004? No word so far, as GH is keeping tight-lipped on everything.

Brannon begins taping on Feb. 12 and his first airdate is slated for March.

