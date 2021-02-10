Diamond White to Headline Disney's 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

The Bold and the Beautiful star Diamond White (Paris) has booked a high-profile new gig. The actress will voice the lead role of Luna Lafayette (AKA Moon Girl) in the Disney animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Based on a popular comic book series, the show is set to premiere in 2022. White's character Luna is a mega-genius who, at age 13, is BFFs with a T-Rex named Devil Dinosaur. But when Luna transports her dino pal to New York City by accident, the two team up to keep NYC's Lower East Side safe, becoming the coolest crimefighting duo around.

White posted excitedly on Instagram:

One Life to Live grad Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) will executive produce and voice a recurring trickster character called The Beyonder. Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, and Jermaine Fowler will also voice main roles.