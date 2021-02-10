Brooke Needs a Rival: Is It Time to Recast Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful? (POLL)

Katherine Kelly Lang

Soap operas have always thrived on female rivalries. Viki (Erika Slezak) vs. Dorian (Robin Strasser) on One Life to Live, Kate (Lauren Koslow) vs. Vivian (Louise Sorel) on Days of Our Lives, and Rachel (Victoria Wyndham) vs. Iris (Beverlee McKinsey/Carmen Duncan) on Another World, are just a few epic examples of what's missing on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) vs. Taylor (Hunter Tylo) was one of B&B's classic rivalries for decades. However, with Taylor MIA and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) dead, Brooke is without an iconic foe. And no, fighting Katie (Heather Tom) over Bill (Don Diamont) from time to time, or giving Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) a tongue lashing while wringing her hands over her poor Hope (Annika Noelle), do not count as epic "classic rivalries."

Brooke needs Taylor to light a fire under her as only Taylor and the late, great Stephanie Forrester could. And Taylor's children need their mama.

During Taylor's absence, Steffy has faced countless trials, most recently recovering from an insta-addiction, only to end up in a "who's the daddy" with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Finn (Tanner Novlan). Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is recovering from his recent TBI-induced descent into madness and playing with life-size Hope dolls.

With Brooke "adrift" and Taylor's children motherless, it begs the question: Is it time to recast Taylor Hayes?

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast, the crew dives into the topic.

What's at stake? Only returning Brooke to her former glory opposite her one, true remaining nemesis. Of course, Taylor throwing some extra animosity–and if we're lucky, cake–into a sticky wicket war between Steffy and Hope couldn't hurt either.

If, for whatever reason, Hunter Tylo reprising Taylor isn't an option, is it time to recast Taylor?

Cast your vote . . . and yeah, toss in a few recast suggestions in the comments below!