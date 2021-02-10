WATCH: Kelly Clarkson and Khloé Kardashian Bond Over Co-Parenting Challenges

Amidst a divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson is facing a new challenge: co-parenting two kids. In a Kelly Extra feature, The Kelly Clarkson Show host and fellow single mom Khloé Kardashian discussed the difficulties of their respective situations.

Clarkson confessed:

I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally.

Kardashian shares toddler daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson. How do she and the NBA player make it work for their daughter? The reality star shared:

My parents were the most perfect example and I was really blessed and fortunate to have that as my example and to see that. And even with my stepdad, the integration of all of that and how my dad [Robert Kardashian] and my stepdad [Caitlyn Jenner] dealt with one another was really just such a beautiful thing to witness.

They played golf once a week and I'm sure that wasn't easy for my dad but he did it for us. And so having that really selfless example was awesome for us. I think with all of us, whether it be Kourtney [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick], or Tristan and myself, we definitely try to mirror that and always keep it about the kids. But with Tristan, it's a trust thing.

Watch the ladies open up below.