WATCH: Kelly Ripa Recalls First Kiss with Mark Consuelos

Sharing your first kiss when you are dating that special someone is always a memorable moment but that may not be the same thing in the Ripa/Consuelos household. On Live! with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa participated in a fun game of "The Forever Wed Game" with her guest, actor Jason Biggs. The two tried to prove whose spouse knows them better.

During the segment the two were asked where did they share their first kiss and Kelly joked hubby Mark Consuelos might beg to differ. It was in her dressing room while they were at All My Children and claimed it was at her apartment! Kelly cracked,

It depends on who you ask. We have different ideas. He likes to think I seduced him in my apartment. We were rehearsing for a scene and so it was not seductive and it was in my dressing room!

Consuelos weighed in via a taped response and his answer will make you giggle. Watch what he says and find out what their "song" is below.