WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg on Daytime Dramas: "I Miss the Soap Operas!"

Whoopi Goldberg is missing her soap operas. On Thursday's episode of The View, the EGOT winner was promoting the upcoming ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway event slated for Feb 11. Goldberg started reflecting back on her love for soap operas. Goldberg remarked,

I don't know if everyone misses the soaps like I do. I miss the soap operas! There's something great about being able to watch Luke [Anthony Geary] and Laura [Genie Francis] getting married fifty-five times as fifty-five different people! They marry each other and then they marry their cousins... It was amazing!

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in, discussing watching Downtown Abbey and her love of Netflix dramas; she considered soaps with the other panelists, who nudged her and Goldberg to tune into Shonda Rhimes' hit drama Bridgerton. Goldberg insisted she was clearly team daytime dramas and she reminisced about Grandma watching soaps,

I guess for me it is a little nostalgia on the daytime soaps, is what I should've said.

See Goldberg's trip down memory lane regarding soaps at the 19:11 mark below.

ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway streams free at 8 PM EST here.