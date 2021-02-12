ABC Passes on Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest-Produced Pilot 'Work Wife'

Live with Kelly and Ryan co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will be keeping their partnership in daytime for now. ABC has passed on the pilot for Work Wife, a single-camera comedy based on the pair's real-life personal and professional bonds, says Deadline.

RELATED: Live! with Kelly and Ryan's Co-Hosts Inspire New ABC Sitcom Pilot

ABC Signature, Seacrest's Seacrest Productions, and Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos' Milojo Productions were set to produce. Todd Holland directed the pilot for the show, helmed by David Windsor and Casey Johnson.

Angelique Cabral and Tone Bell starred as Dani and Scott, respectively, two close friends who work in real estate together. When Dani and Scott branch out on their own, they must rely on one another more than ever before. Ripa was set to make a cameo in the pilot.