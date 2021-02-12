Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's John J. York (Mac Scorpio) is celebrating three decades on the ABC sudser. The actor, who premiered on GH in February 1991, opened up to TV Insider about other soap roles he auditioned for and how his character has evolved.

York almost ended up on a few other soaps! He shared:

In 1990, I read for the character of Jake on Bold and the Beautiful, which went to Todd McKee. Way before that, when I had just gotten off the plane from Chicago, I tested for the part of Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives. I told an actor friend of mine, Mike Genovese [Boomers], that a producer at Days [after my audition] had said to me, 'Good luck.' I didn’t know if he meant good luck at Days, or good luck in my career. [Laughs] Without looking up, Mike said, 'He meant in your career.' But I did have good luck.

Once the character of Mac came to Port Charles, he started out as a rogue. Eventually, he has ended up as the local good guy. That includes being a father figure to his beloved niece Robin (Kimberly McCullough) and some other young ladies in town. York shared:

Originally, Mac was this rogue, bad guy type. Nobody ever said this to me, but I think someone may have felt that since John’s not a bad guy, let’s make Mac a good guy, the caretaker. He was a friend to Felicia (Kristina Wagner). He was there for Robin and later, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Georgie (Lindze Letherman). They wrote to my strengths as a human being, a husband, and a father, and I’m glad they did.

Mac hasn't changed much, as he's still keeping an eye out for Maxie and her relationship with Peter (Wes Ramsey). York dished: