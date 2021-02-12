General Hospital Spoilers: Nina's Next Move Plays Hell With Carly's Sanity

Cynthia Watros

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) have a date that is derailed by a creepy gift and eerie note.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) reminisce about an action-packed few days.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) can't figure out whether to scratch his watch or wind his butt.

Portia (Brook Kerr) doesn't quite know what to make of a new situation.

Franco (Roger Howarth) does his best to make lemonade out of lemons.

Ava and Nikolas suspect Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) might be behind the creepy gift and eerie note.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) tries to get some answers . . . and brings Portia along for the ride.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is thrilled to spend time with TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) offers Nina (Cynthia Watros) her strong shoulder.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) talks secrets with Jason (Steve Burton).

Nina consults with Jordan.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) tries her best to make nice with Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Brando (Johnny Wactor) plays dumb.

Nina's next play has Carly (Laura Wright) freaking out.

Maxie has no time for Britt's attacks on Peter (Wes Ramsey).