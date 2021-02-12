WATCH: B&B's Don Diamont Tells Dollar Bill Spencer: "Stop Kissing Your Wife’s Sister!"

Steven Bergman Photography

In real life, actor Don Diamont has a beautiful family and happy marriage with wife Cindy. In reel life, however, his character on The Bold and the Beautiful, "Dollar Bill" Spencer, hasn't had such a good time of it, hopping between sisters Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). He told San Diego's CBS 8 News all about romance off- and on-screen.

Asked about his Valentine's Day plans, Diamont said:

No, I go all out. We always go to a different hotel every year. I always make these plans. There are presents and flowers; it's all very well and romantically planned out.

But what marital advice would he give Bill? Staying away from Brooke would be step one! Diamont kept it simple, quipping:

Stop kissing your wife’s sister! That’s really all. That’s it. Just stop kissing your wife’s sister. If you just do that, all will be right in the world!

Watch Diamont open up below.