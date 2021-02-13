The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Spencer, You ARE the Father

Scott Clifton

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle): Can this marriage be saved?

Vinny (Joe LoCicero) pushes Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to move in on Hope.

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) pushes Thomas to disregard Vinny's not so sage advice.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) puts his feelings for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on the line.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) reaches out to the Sisters Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang, Heather Tom, Jennifer Gareis) about Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Steffy tells Hope she is sorry that her tequila-soaked infidelity with Liam has resulted in yet another baby.

Thomas is very worried about Steffy and Hope.

Ridge and Hope remember they have jobs and show up to work at Forrester Creations.

As he supports Hope, Thomas finds himself in a wee bit of a conundrum.

Finn SLAMS Liam.

Zende (Delon de Metz) turns his romantic attention towards Paris (Diamond White).

In his infinite wisdom, Thomas sets out to help Steffy and Hope.

Finn provides Liam with a set of rules about where and when he will be allowed to interact with Steffy.