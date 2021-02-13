Days of Our Lives Promo: Shawn and Ben Spring Into Action to Save Ciara

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) join forces on Days of Our Lives. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) needs a little rescuing from Rhodes (Jason Downs) and someone may get shot in the process.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) tries to bring some joy to Brady's (Eric Martsolf) life with a timely holiday-related request.

Xander (Paul Telfer) surprises Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) with a heartfelt proposal.

Abigail (Marci Miller) is mad and she takes it on Gwen (Emily O'Brien) . . . right there in the cemetery . . . before turning to her enemy Gabi (Camila Banus) for help.

Gabi works hard to remind Jake (Brandon Barash) about what he's missing out on, which puts her squarely on Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Kate's (Lauren Koslow) radars.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) comes face to face with Charlie (Mike Manning).

