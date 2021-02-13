Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen and Susan Take Action to Take Down Chloe Lane

Stacy Haiduk

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) tries to make amends for going upside Tripp's (Lucas Adams) head.

Xander (Paul Telfer) asks Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to be his forever love.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) chat about the future of Gabi Chic.

Charlie (Mike Manning) meets Henry.

Rafe (Galen Gering) is more than pissed at Nicole (Arianne Zucker) for telling Ava (Tamara Braun) she can stay with him.

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) decides Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) is right about Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and she is no longer MEAN, MEAN, MEAN.

The Hortons gather for Laura's home-going.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is stunned to realize that Susan's visions may actually be true.

Rhodes (Jason Downs) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) have a little chat about her future.

Kristen and Vivian (Linda Dano) have a jailhouse run-in.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) and Clyde (James Read) have a jailhouse chat that stokes suspicions about Ciara.

Jake (Brandon Barash) ponders Gwen's (Emily O'Brien) hand in Laura's demise.

Charlie tells Claire (Isabel Durant) some truths.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Ben wise up and use Susan's visions to search for Ciara.

Rhodes has a little chat with (gasp) Orpheus.

Kristen convinces Susan to swap places with her so she can keep Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) away from Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Tripp lends Allie (Lindsay Arnold) a hand.

Gwen and Abigail (Marci Miller) throw down at Laura's grave.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena get all John and Marlena.

Chloe cares for Brady and lets him in on some information.

Abigail hits Gabi up for a favor.

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) heads to Boston to deal with Laura's death.