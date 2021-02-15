Five-Time Jeopardy! Winner Brayden Smith Dead at 24

Author:
Publish date:
jeopardy-pic

Five-time Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith died unexpectedly on Feb. 5. Brayden was 24, and no cause of death was released. Brayden was a five-time champ of Jeopardy! and appeared on the last few episodes that the late Alex Trebek hosted. His mother announced news of Brayden's passing on Twitter, stating,

Smith won $117,798 when he appeared on the long-running game show, with his final appearance taking place simultaneously with some of Trebek's last week on the air. Jeopardy!'s official Twitter handle made a statement on his passing, saying,

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

jeopardy-pic
Game Shows

Jeopardy! Ratings Soar as James Holzhauer's Reign Comes To an End

alex-trebek-psa
Game Shows

Jeopardy! Winner Donates $10,000 of Winnings to Cancer Research in Alex Trebek's Honor

jeopardy-pic
Game Shows

Jeopardy! to Run Out of Original Episodes June 12

jeopardy-pic
Game Shows

Jeopardy! Current Champ James Holzhauer's Winning Streak Hits 28, Nearing Ken Jennings' Record