Five-Time Jeopardy! Winner Brayden Smith Dead at 24

Five-time Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith died unexpectedly on Feb. 5. Brayden was 24, and no cause of death was released. Brayden was a five-time champ of Jeopardy! and appeared on the last few episodes that the late Alex Trebek hosted. His mother announced news of Brayden's passing on Twitter, stating,

Smith won $117,798 when he appeared on the long-running game show, with his final appearance taking place simultaneously with some of Trebek's last week on the air. Jeopardy!'s official Twitter handle made a statement on his passing, saying,