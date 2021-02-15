Steven Bergman Photography

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) meets up with her mother, Naya (Ptosha Storey). Her newfound mother wants to get to know her some more but stuns Amanda with wanting to keep their meetups secretive. Amanda lets her know she may not be able to do that. Will the mother and daughter's relationship end before it starts?

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) finds her romantic life a bit more complicated when she discovers she's pregnant! Elena doesn't know if the baby is Devon (Bryton James)'s or Nate's (Sean Dominic), since she had a romp with both cousins. She confides in Nate about what's going on and pleads with him not to say a word to Devon. Nate agrees for now to spare Amanda heartache. Nate warns Elena, if he's the father, he will keep mum on her one-night stand with Devon but don't expect him to stay quiet if Devon is.

Bill Spencer: SoCal's publishing tycoon "Dollar" Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) hits Genoa City to wrap up the deal Summer (Hunter King) negotiated with his son Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Watch for Sally (Courtney Hope) to turn white as a ghost when she walks in to see him. Sally immediately hightails it out of the room, making Lauren (Tracey Bregman) wonder what is going on. Bill explains to Lauren that he and Sally have a not-so-great past, prompting the Fenmore's department store heiress to find out more about Ms. Spectra. Is the gig up for Sally?

Sally: The scheming redhead starts to dig up information about Jack (Peter Bergman).

Summer: The tartlet gets warned.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy's (Michael Mealor) past is coming back to haunt him. courtesy of Theo (Tyler Johnson), and he doesn't know what to do. Kyle turns to Mariah for support and fills her in on the affair with the married woman he had and the possibility of being the father to her 3-year-old son. Before he tells Summer everything, Kyle wants to be positive the kid is his.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) has a big choice to make.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) crashes Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily's (Christel Khalil) Valentine's Day celebration.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) decides to do things his way.

Chloe: The fashionista stumbles upon a stunning piece of information.

Chelsea/Adam/Sharon/Rey: The therapist (Sharon Case) may need one of her own with all the drama in her life. Sharon talks with the black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) and tells him her detective hubby (Jordi Vilasuso) wonders if she's still in love with him. Adam uses this as an opportunity to steal a kiss from her. Sharon tells Adam to stay away from her. Later, Sharon gets a call from Faith's (Alyvia Alyn Lind) school. Her youngest child gets suspended for having vodka in her locker! Nick and Sharon have a showdown with their daughter about her antics. Faith confesses the bullies at her school set her up and breaks down and tells them all about the harassment she's been getting.

Meanwhile, Rey comes home, and Nick picks up how thick the tension is between the newlyweds. Once Rey leaves, Nick asks Sharon if Adam is already trying to screw up her marriage. Later, Mariah and Sharon have a heart-to-heart on what's going on with her relationships with Rey and Adam. Watch for Mariah to seek Nick out and tell him Adam is trying to damage Rey and Sharon's marriage. Nick goes over to his baby brother's penthouse and tells him to stay away from Sharon. As the Newman brothers get into it, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is listening in on their showdown and is convinced Adam and Sharon are creeping around.