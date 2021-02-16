Chad Duell and Courtney Hope Announce Engagement!

Steven Bergman Photography

It's a match made in soap heaven! General Hospital actor Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) and The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) have announced that they are engaged.

Duell popped the question to his longtime love on Valentine's Day. He shared the news on Instagram, posting a pic of Hope:

Hope shared the same pic on her account, dishing that "forever" with Duell is "a dream come true." She added another sweet image:

Congrats to the happy couple!