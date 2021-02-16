Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives actress Marci Miller (Abigail) is tackling some juicy storylines. Not only is her character estranged from her husband, Chad (Billy Flynn), but Chad's paramour, Gwen (Emily O'Brien), has turned out to be Abigail's half-sister! Oh, and Gwen accidentally killed Abigail's grandma Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer).

Miller spoke to Soap Hub about how Abigail is gearing up to deal with the tragedy...and get her revenge. First, Abigail is understandably furious at Gwen. Miller shared:

It’s treacherous. It’s unforgivable. It’s like a nightmare. You think it couldn’t possibly get any worse, and then it gets worse. Gwen’s barometer for terrible just continues to grow. Abby thinks she can’t endure any more and then this woman and the world compound something else on top of her. It’s a darn miracle Abby is holding it together with this woman annihilating every aspect of her life.

To take down one enemy, Abigail turns to another nemesis: Gabi (Camila Banus). Of the unexpected pairing, Miller explained:

Anything that has to do with Camila, I’m all for it. I love working with this girl. She brings so much. She’s so alive. I know there are varied opinions from fans because Gabi is Abby’s worst enemy. But once I read it… it’s not a situation where Gabi and Abby become buddy-buddy. They’re working together because they have a common goal. But you still see the dissension and they make a lot of jabs at one another verbally. They’re not happy about working together, but it’s just circumstance.

She added: