Drew Barrymore Shares Challenges of Creating an "Authentic" Show with Dr. Oz

Drew Barrymore visited on Feb. 15, heading to the The Dr. Oz Show to talk all things talk shows! Dr. Oz asked the actress about the logistics of launching her chatfest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrymore replied:

I had a real pendulum swing of, you have a beautiful set, a big, gorgeous set, and I thought that's what people deserved, especially if we're stuck in our home. So we went through every scenario. Let's do a home show. At one point, they were like, 'We'll do it in a downtown loft.' So we don't have to worry about if studios are still shut down.

None of these registered to me as authentic to who I am. I think what I am is, I don't know who I am or what I am. I don't have that objectivity because I'm afraid it feeds into the ego and that's just a dangerous cycle. What I do care about is providing a good source of entertainment, and education, and escapism, and I want you to feel the joy that comes from the privilege of getting to do what we do.

Is Drew keen on finding a Valentine of her own? She shared:

Well, here's my feeling about dating apps. I finally just discovered this. First of all, when I got divorced, I was so devastated for so many years, I could not even fathom the I don't know what it was, but it's not my generation. It's too modern, it felt cold, I felt exposed, I felt vulnerable. Then the pandemic hit, and I was like, seems like nobody is going to meet each other the old fashioned way, and I said, 'I've got to be more open to this modern world.'

