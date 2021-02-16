General Hospital and Dark Shadows alum Christopher Pennock died Feb. 12 at age 76, according to Soap Opera Digest. He had been hospitalized for several days.

On GH, the veteran actor played corrupt DA Mitch Williams. The mobbed-up legal eagle married heiress Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) while sleeping with Susan Moore (Gail Ramsey). Pennock also earned acclaim for playing numerous role on supernatural sudser Dark Shadows. He participated in a number of DS-based audio dramas.

An accomplished Broadway actor, Pennock also guested on daytime dramas Days of Our Lives, Guiding Light (as Justin Marler), Somerset, and The Young and the Restless. Primetime soap watchers might recognize him from appearances on Melrose Place, Knots Landing, and Dynasty.