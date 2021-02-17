Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 17, 2021

  • Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) will star in the Lifetime movie Circle of Deception, an Ann Rule adaptation, airing March 6 at 8 PM EST

  • Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) participated in "If You Know You Know," a hip-hop game show from Cricket Wireless and Revolt TV

  • Travis Schuldt (ex-Ethan) will guest on an upcoming episode of Young Sheldon as Justin, airing Feb. 25 at 8 PM EST

