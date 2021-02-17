Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 17, 2021
- Aiden Turner (ex-Aidan) and Matt Borlenghi (ex-Brian) are filming the movie Hunting Souls, Turner shared on Instagram and Borlenghi confirmed on OnlyFans
- Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) will appear on ABC News Live Presents: Prescription for Health: Your Heart & You, streaming as of Feb. 23
- Alicia Coppola (ex-Lorna) will recur on HBO Max's GENERA+ION, premiering March 11
- Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) will star in the Lifetime movie Circle of Deception, an Ann Rule adaptation, airing March 6 at 8 PM EST
- Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) participated in "If You Know You Know," a hip-hop game show from Cricket Wireless and Revolt TV
- Judi Evans (Bonnie/ex-Adrienne) voices several characters on the new podcast The Washies, she confirmed on Twitter
- Meredith Scott Lynn (ex-Anne) will guest on the Feb. 28 episode of The Rookie, airing at 10 PM EST on ABC
- Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope) appeared on Alison Sweeney (Sami)'s Instagram Live cooking show, Ali Eats; watch here
- Garren Stitt (ex-Oscar) released a music video for "Dead Roses" under the name Garren Lake
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) stars in eight movies in 2021
- Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) will star in the Peacock original dramedy Armas de Mujer, coming later this year
- Nicole Forester (ex-Cassie) appears in the film Cherry, out on March 12 from Apple
- Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) will cover "I Put a Spell on You" with Brandi Carlile for The Social Dilemma soundtrack
- Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana)'s starring role in Brooklyn 99 will come to an end during the 2021-2022 season, the show's eighth and final
- Shenaz Treasury (ex-Rama) will star in upcoming film American.ish
- Travis Schuldt (ex-Ethan) will guest on an upcoming episode of Young Sheldon as Justin, airing Feb. 25 at 8 PM EST
- Burgess Jenkins (ex-Billy) has directed the faith-based film Sacred Hearts, available for streaming on Pure Flix
- Abhi Sinha (ex-Ravi) guested on the Feb. 17 episode of This Is Us