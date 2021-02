The Bold and the Beautiful Caption This: Liam and Hope Get Unexpected Baby News

Scott Clifton, Annika Noelle

On The Bold and the Beautiful, the news of Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby daddy was delivered to the quad in a quagmire, and it definitely wasn't what anyone wanted to hear. The ever virile and potent Liam (Scott Clifton) has done it again! He's a daddy, but not with his wife, Hope (Annika Noelle).

Take your best Caption This shot at this picture after the news dropped on B&B and comment below!