Stacy Haiduk

On today's Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with Vivian at the Salem PD. She is beside herself due to her recent arrest and "that bitch" Kate Roberts being ho-ish with her son, Jake (she hates that name).

Rhodes saunters into a prison visitation room and tells Vincent he needs a word. The chair spins in dramatic soap fashion, and it's not Vincent! It's (Insert Marlena Gasp), Orpheus! Rhodes doesn't seem to know who (Gasp) Orpheus is, but it looks like Vincent is unavailable and they're going to have to get chummy.

At the penthouse, Marlena wants John to fetch Brady, but is worried that his stomach might be a mess. It seems that Dr. Marlena Evans whipped up a Valentine's Day frittata, but did not actually check the expiration date on the eggs. Who knew?

Side Note: Despite their stomach distress, John and Marlena still managed to get all John and Marlena (squee!)

John exits and runs into Ben and Claire who came to see Grandma Marlena. Actually, they want to see Susan, who seems to have flown the coop. Well, actually, she's at Julie's Place trying to enjoy an ice cream sundae. Just as she digs in, that MEAN, MEAN, MEAN, Kristen DiMera comes a-callin'. Kristen reminds Susan that Brady is getting out of the hospital and she needs to know whether or not the switch is on!

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Kristen Struggles With the Devil On Her Shoulder

At University Hospital, Brady sits in bed with his hospital gown turned the wrong way so we can bask in all his manly chestiness when Chloe Lane makes an appearance. Brady thinks it's his daddy, who is late picking him up. Chloe isn't there to pick him up, but she is there to give him a Valentine's Day Card . . . what will Kristen think?

A little later in our day, a recently jailed Vivian runs into a rage-filled Kristen. Let the games begin!

That's how our day began in Salem. What else took place today that piqued your soap opera interests? What did you think of Vivian and Kristen's encounter? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!