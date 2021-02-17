Kelly Clarkson to Host First Sit-Down Televised Interview with Dr. Jill Biden

The Kelly Clarkson Show, The View

Kelly Clarkson has scored a huge get. Clarkson will have a one-on-one interview with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The interview will be socially distanced and marks the first televised solo interview Dr. Biden has participated in since becoming First Lady inside the White House.

The special episode The Kelly Clarkson Show: White House Edition with the First Lady, Jill Biden will feature Dr. Biden discussing her continued commitment to cancer research, education, military families, and bringing the country together. Both women will take questions from the show's virtual life audience members as well as see a special Kelly-oke performance by Clarkson and her musical director Jason Halbert, by request of Dr. Biden and performed in the East Room of the White House.

Clarkson announced the episode on Twitter, saying,

The interview will take place on Feb. 25; click here for times in your area.