The Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) are a power couple on screen. The pair opened up to Soap Opera Digest about the latest threats to their characters' marriage and whether they will weather the storm.

Right now, Brooke and Ridge are focused on their families...but could Brooke's ex and Ridge's longtime rival, Bill (Don Diamont), spoil their happiness? Kaye replied:

You can't just have a couple that's happy all the time, even if you're righting over why the grocery bill is so high–but that's not drama. It usually has to involve another woman or another man. I think the biggest threat in any relationship is boredom, and these two characters are always looking for some excitement. But no, I don't think Bill is a threat.

Much of the conflict between the longtime loves currently derives from the love triangle between Liam (Scott Clifton), Ridge's daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Brooke's daughter Hope (Annika Noelle). Meanwhile, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is recovering from his tumor but Brooke might not trust him. Of the complicated dynamics, Lang said:

I loved that storyline. So realistic. Blended families come together all the time and have to deal with stepmothers, stepfathers and stepchildren. I love playing the familial issues as well as the romance and business. Brooke is a fierce protector of her daughter, Hope, and the divide it brought between her and Ridge made it even more interesting.

Kaye added: