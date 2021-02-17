WATCH: Get a Look at Bill Spencer Taking Over Genoa City on Y&R!

Cutthroat Los Angeles publishing tycoon "Dollar" Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is making waves in Genoa City as only he can. The Young and the Restless has released a clip of Diamont back to his old stomping grounds as his alter ego on The Bold and the Beautiful

The bad boy of the publishing world mixes things up with department store heiress Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) and Jabot's own Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) in true Bill Spencer manner. Wonder if Brad would approve? 

Watch Bill reconnect with the two and hint at a closer past with one of them below.

Diamont's airdate for Y&R is slated for Feb. 18.

