WATCH: Josh Swickard and Wife Lorynn York Announce They're Expecting a Daughter

General Hospital actor Josh Swickard (Chase) is expecting a bundle of joy with his wife, Lorynn York (AKA Lauren Swickard). The pair opened up to Access Hollywood about their exciting news...They're welcoming a daughter very soon!

Lorynn is eight months pregnant, she dished. In fact, she remembered just when her baby girl was conceived. She said:

It happened during the filming of California Christmas!

Swickard added:

I’m seeing my wife in a new way and I’m so obsessed with every stage that we’ve had so far.

The spouses also shared a cute pic on Instagram:

Watch the announcement below.