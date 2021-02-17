WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Toni Braxton's 'You Mean The World To Me'

Steven Bergman Photography

Fresh off the heels of Valentine's Day weekend, Kelly Clarkson is keeping the love train going. On Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer sang a cover of Toni Braxton's "You Mean The World to Me" and let's just say she did the "living legend" (thanks for that nickname, Tamar!) justice.

See for yourself if Clarkson and her band Y'all did Braxton's song, which reached number one on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and number seven on the Hot 100 chart in 1994, justice below.