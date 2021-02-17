Whoopi Goldberg Departs UK Revival of 'Sister Act' Musical

Steven Bergman Photography

The View's Whoopi Goldberg won't be treading the boards in the 2021 London revival of Sister Act The Musical. According to Deadline, the show has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and challenges, causing Goldberg to exit.

The musical's official website stated:

Due to ongoing government restrictions resulting in a further delay to the production, Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg, the producers of Sister Act – The Musical, have sadly announced today that it is impossible to open the show in London this summer and as a result must now reschedule the national tour dates.

Goldberg had been set to star opposite Absolutely Fabulous alum Jennifer Saunders. The show, which would have opened at the Eventim Apollo in July 2021, has been postponed until July 2022.

In a statement, Goldberg shared:

Sister Act is near and dear to my heart and I’m disappointed that I will be unable to perform in this production under the circumstances. However, my producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast and we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience.

Wilson added: