Soaps and Talk Shows Nab Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Nods
The make-up artists and hair stylists behind soaps and talk shows are being honored. The Hollywood Reporter shared the nominations for the 2021 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) Awards. Winners will be announced virtually on April 3.
RELATED: CBS Daytime's Makeup Artists Dominate Nominations for Major Industry Award
In the Best Make-up for Daytime Television category, here are the nominees:
- The Bold and the Beautiful: Christine Lai Johnson, Stacey Alfano, James Elle
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Dionne Wynn
- The Kelly Clarkson Show: Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, John Foster
- The Real: Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton
- The Young and the Restless: Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer, Kelsey Collins
In the Best Hair Styling for Daytime Television category, here are the nominees:
- B&B: Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen, Christina Joseph
- Kelly Clarkson: Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland
- Y&R: Adriana Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriquez. Jackie Zavala
- The Real: Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dobson, Noogie Thai
- The Dr. Phil Show (“From Tech Genius to Unmotivated Mess”): Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones