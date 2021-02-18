Soaps and Talk Shows Nab Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Nods

Y&R and B&B logos

The make-up artists and hair stylists behind soaps and talk shows are being honored. The Hollywood Reporter shared the nominations for the 2021 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) Awards. Winners will be announced virtually on April 3.

RELATED: CBS Daytime's Makeup Artists Dominate Nominations for Major Industry Award

In the Best Make-up for Daytime Television category, here are the nominees:

In the Best Hair Styling for Daytime Television category, here are the nominees:

  • B&BLisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen, Christina Joseph
  • Kelly Clarkson: Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland
  • Y&R: Adriana Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriquez. Jackie Zavala
  • The Real: Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dobson, Noogie Thai
  • The Dr. Phil Show (“From Tech Genius to Unmotivated Mess”): Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones

