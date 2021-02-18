Whoopi Goldberg to Recur on Amazon's 'Harlem'

Steven Bergman Photography

Whoopi Goldberg is a busy bee these days, and I'm not talking about her being the lion tamer, AKA the moderator of The View. Goldberg has signed onto Amazon's comedy series Harlem. According to Deadline, the sitcom centers on the lives of four Black women, whose friendship began at their time at NYU, attempting to navigate relationships and sex while they go after their dreams.

Goldberg will play Dr. Elise Pruitt, a smart and intense newly cemented department head at Columbia University who is warm but has a sensitive on/off switch. Goldberg joins A Different World and The Vampire Diaries star Jasmine Guy on the series by Girl Trip's Tracy Oliver and Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV. Guy will play Patricia, the wealthy mom of Quinn who just wants for her child to give up her fledgling career as a designer for something more steady.