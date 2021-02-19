'ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway' Raises $130,565

ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway did more than just entertain fans. In fact, it raised six figures for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS!

According to Broadway World, the event raised $130,565 for the charity. This includes a matching donation of $50,000 from The Dream Alliance. In total, when this year's amount is added to previous years', ABC Daytime stars have raised  $2,020,565 for Broadway Cares. 

Watch a highlight from the night below.

