Katherine Kelly Lang

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Katie is picking up folders off the conference table at Forrester whilst having warm daydreams about Dollar Bill.

Bill is chatting with Donna and Brooke, desperate to get his woman back. Donna admits she and Brooke have been pondering this situation, but defend Katie for being guarded. Bill of course, doesn't blame Katie for having those feelings either.

Brooke pipes up and says she shoulders some of the blame. She really hates the way she hurt her sister. Bill agrees, but explains it's all in the past (really Bill?). He adds that time is precious and there's no point in dwelling on it. (Egad! Quit while you're ahead!)

Bill wants Katie back . . . bottom line . . . and promises to be true to his word. He explains that all the money he has isn't worth dust if he can't have his family. Bill asks Donna and Brooke to support and believe in him so Katie will come around. In the end, the duo agree he's sincere. Bill lets them know he will be out of town on business and thinks it will be a good time to chat him up.

