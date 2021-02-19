The Talk's Amanda Kloots Dishes Which Guest Made Her Develop a "Girl Crush"

CBS

Amanda Kloots joined The Talk at the beginning of 2021. Already, she's met quite a few big names. She opened up to Travel + Leisure about her favorite guest.

Asked about who made her "starstruck," Kloots shared:

I think I had the biggest girl crush when Tom Selleck was our guest. I couldn't get it together! He's so iconic and I've been such a fan of his since I was a little girl.

As it turns out, the connection runs a bit deeper even than that. She continued: