The Young and the Restless' Sasha Calle to Star in Upcoming 'Flash' Film

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless actress Sasha Calle is moving on up to the silver screen. Calle, best known for her role as Lola Rosales since 2018, is joining The Flash. Deadline is reporting the Daytime Emmy nominee's audition blew away director Andy Muschietti and DC's Walter Hamada and producers.

Muschietti stated about Calle's audition,

I saw more than four hundred auditions. The US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role.

Muschietti posted a video on Instagram of Calle excitedly getting the news.

Calle will be the first Latina Supergirl ever in the DC universe. The Flash is due out Nov. 4, 2022.