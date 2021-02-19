The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam Causes Marital Woes For Rey and Sharon

Mark Grossman

Rey/Sharon/Adam/Chelsea: Things aren't looking too good for the newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso and Sharon Case). Rey finds a photo of the black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) kissing his wife, and needless to say, he is not happy about it. Rey has a showdown with Sharon over the kiss and, once done, goes over to Adam's place. Rey and Adam have a heated exchange which Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) overhears. The con artist fashion designer checks the photo out herself via her phone.

Meanwhile, Adam tells Sharon he can't get their kiss out of his head. Is it over for Rey and Sharon? Watch for Chelsea to scheme a little dose of revenge.

Kyle: The playboy Abbott (Michael Mealor) comes clean with his lady love (Hunter King) about what he's hiding. Just what will Summer do with this information?

Sally: The scheming designer (Courtney Hope) puts her cards on the table with Jack (Peter Bergman).

Mariah/Tessa: The budding journalist and the singer are brought crashing down to Earth.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) has some tough decisions to make.

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) gets a harsh reminder of her past.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) wants payback.