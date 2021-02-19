Don Diamont

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: We begin our day in Genoa City with Abby and Nina lamenting about Chance's absence and what it means for the future Abbot/Newman/Chancellor heir. Nina thinks Abby needs to get on with it, so they start flipping through all the many donor profiles. Abby thinks this task is way too hard and doesn't know who to pick. By the end of our day in Genoa City, they have picked a number! Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Mariah and Devon spend an entire episode discussing her upcoming pregnancy.

Side Note: Hmmm . . . I wonder if the two conversations are related?

Summer and Sally are also at Crimson Lights. Over coffee, Summer lets Sally know that she knows all about Kyle's married ex. Sally realizes that Kyle has kept mum about the possible spawn and keeps her mouth shut. Sally tries to make nice with Summer so they can move forward, but is brutally rebuffed. Summer wants no part of her foolishness.

At Jabot, Lauren is discussing business with Kyle who is too busy thinking about his possible spawn to pay attention. Just then, Brad Carlton, er, um, Bill Spencer walks in, just as proud as a peacock. He and Lauren trade barbs about their history and Bill speaks to Kyle in a condescending manner.

A little later on, Kyle exits and is replaced by Jack - who is none too pleased with Dollar Bill's presence. Sally appears at the door and quickly makes an exit, followed by Bill. They meet up at Society and basically agree that if Sally leaves Bill's family alone, he will leave her alone. Bill exits and Sally sees that Summer was watching the whole thing. She promptly walks over and warns Summer to stay clear of Bill Spencer, "He will wreck your life." Interestingly, Summer looks SHOOK!

Side Note: I LOVE Dollar Bill and wish they would let him strut like a peacock more on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Side Note #2: I LOVE that Bill gave a wink and a nudge to Brad's history with Tracy and Ashley.

Back at Jabot, Summer catches Kyle leaving a message for his married ex/possible baby's mama. Summer doesn't get it, but, whatever, they need to talk about Sally. Summer relays what she saw at Society and how Sally wants to be friends. Kyle thinks it's a good idea, but Summer doesn't think she can stomach that much Sally.

Across town, Sharon and Nick are furious because Faith has been suspended from school. They found vodka in her locker. Faith swears it isn't hers, but Nick and Sharon are very skeptical. Faith tells them everything about the girls who were bullying her and then stomps off to her room. Shockingly, Nick blames Adam for this mess. Sharon blames her cancer. Just then, Rey, the odd man out, walks in. They go back and forth a bit about both Faith and Adam. He leaves and Nick comes back in to remind Sharon that EVERYTHING IS ADAM'S FAULT!

Side Note: Rey must wonder why there is always some man that Sharon has been nekkid with sitting in their living room.

That's it for our day in Genoa City. What did you think? Sound off in the comments!

