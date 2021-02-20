The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for week of February 22-26, 2021

Darin Brooks

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers!

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) makes a decision about Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and her mess.

Zoe hatches a plan to make Carter forget about her dalliance with Zende (Delon de Metz).

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) tries to get Katie (Heather Tom) to stand up for Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Shauna (Denise Richards) returns!



Zoe's war with Paris (Diamond White) heats up!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Liam (Scott Clifton) get their panties in a twist whilst competing for Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) attention.

Katie tries to get her sisters to bring Flo back into the Logan fold.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B): Liam Spencer, You ARE the Father

Flo gets a surprise!

Eavesdropping results in trouble for a lovestruck couple.

Finn spies someone he recognizes.

Wyatt asks Katie to reunite with his daddy.

Bill (Don Diamont) takes advantage of a moment to foist his manly charms on Katie.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers!