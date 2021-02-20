Days of Our Lives Promo: Charlie's Days are Numbered

Days of Our Lives spoiler promo for week of February 22-26, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Mike Manning

Mike Manning

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Charlie (Mike Manning) has a GIANT target on his back. The citizens of Salem are lining up to make their feelings known. Who's going to be the one to finally take him out?

Previous Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo (DAYS): Shawn and Ben Spring Into Action to Save Ciara

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days-promo-1:1:2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Jealousy and Betrayal Take Hold Over Salem

days-promo-2:12:2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Shawn and Ben Spring Into Action to Save Ciara

days-promo-12:7:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Kayla Has a Reaction to Ava's Resurrection

days-promo-12:12:2020
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Get Ready For a Very DiMera Christmas