Days of Our Lives spoiler promo for week of February 22-26, 2021

Mike Manning

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Charlie (Mike Manning) has a GIANT target on his back. The citizens of Salem are lining up to make their feelings known. Who's going to be the one to finally take him out?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!