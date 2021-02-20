Days of Our Lives Spoilers for week of February 22-26, 2021

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) returns to Salem!

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) brings Gabi (Camila Banus) on board.

Claire (Isabel Durant) tries to record Charlie's (Mike Manning) confession.

Vivian (Linda Dano) agrees to help Kristen and Susan (both Stacy Haiduk) switch IF she agrees to get Kate (Lauren Koslow) away from Jake (Brandon Barash).

Roman (Josh Taylor) sets his sights on Charlie.

Belle (Martha Madison) shows up just in time to save Claire from Charlie's dark side.

Vivian fakes a heart attack so Kristen and Susan can make the switch.

Gabi and Gwen (Emily O'Brien) have a heated exchange.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) take care of baby Henry.

Kate says "yes" to Jake.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) return renewed and refreshed from their blissful honeymoon.

John (Drake Hogestyn) threatens Charlie.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) starts making wedding plans.

Claire fills Allie in on her encounter with Charlie.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) spills his guts to "Susan".



Ava (Tamara Braun) gets a clean bill of health.

"Susan" catches Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) tending to Brady's wound.

Sarah tells Xander (Paul Telfer) that Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) hit the trail to go see Summer.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) has Gwen's back in a heated encounter with Abigail (Marci Miller).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) continue to visit each other in their dreams.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) worries that Kristen has reverted to her old ways.

Allie declares that she will take care of Charlie herself.

Chloe and Sarah talk about love and life.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) comes to Salem.

A murder most foul IGNITES Salem!

