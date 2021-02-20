Marcus Coloma, Maura West

On today's General Hospital recap: It's Valentine's Day in Port Charles and people are celebrating at the PC Grill. Liz gets upset when fellow patrons aren't happy to be around Franco. Franco feels nauseous from his treatments and notices some hair loss, so the two head home.

Nikolas and Ava celebrate their engagement. Nikolas gives her a gift, which turns out to be a cockroach. Nikolas swears it's not what he got her and promises to find out who sent it.

Things get uncomfortable as Chase stops by to pick up Willow for their date when Sasha arrives to join Michael. Michael changes their dinner plans to avoid Chillow. At the restaurant, Willow and Chase talk about wanting to work things out.

Brando's in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. Jordan wants details. Jason arrives, but Brando claims to not know who shot him. Jordan figures he's protecting the shooter.

After Jordan leaves, Brando demands to know why Jason shot him. Jason points out that since Brando's indisposed, it slows Cyrus down. Michael gets a call, and he and Sasha stop by to see Brando.

Portia joins Curtis on a stakeout while he's shadowing a cheating spouse. Portia enjoys the evening.

Joss and Trina spend the holiday with Cameron. Joss finds Cameron's Stanford acceptance letter, but he says he's not sure if he'll go. Cameron says he doesn't want things to change, but the girls convince him he should go.

Britt manages to get Brad to come from Pentonville to spend time with her on Valentine's Day. The two put together treat bags for the hospitalized kids. Brad notices Britt's hand tremor.

Brad overhears Felix asking Lucas to join him for a drink after work . . . as friends.

TJ and Molly are ready for their commitment ceremony. Kristina's the only one in attendance and TJ gets delayed. The clerk wants to leave so Kristina offers the clerk money to stay.

