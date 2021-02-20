General Hospital Spoilers for the week of February 22-26, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital Spoilers!

Anna (Finola Hughes) prepares to take her lumps for backing Peter (Wes Ramsey).

The feds are on to Carly (Laura Wright) and Jax's (Ingo Rademacher) deadly shenanigans.

Laura (Genie Francis) gives Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) some motherly advice.

Peter and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) have a heated sit down.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) have a sit down about life changes.

Anna continues to hide ALL OF THE TRUTHS from Finn (Michael Easton).

Carly and Jax double down on their lies and deceit.

Ava (Maura West) puts her foot down.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) gets as motherly as she can with Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Foghorn Martin (Michael E. Knight) and Jackie (Kim Delaney) make progress in tracking down mama Florence (Annie Abbott).

Alex's will looms over the upcoming double wedding.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) lament over Maxie's impending nuptials.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna craft a plan that could blow everything sky high.

Dante happens upon some ne'er-do-wells engaging in mischief.

Peter is running late for his own wedding.

Portia (Brook Kerr) begs Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) to intervene on Taggert's (Réal Andrews) behalf.

Dante is torn between Liesl and Maxie.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital (GH) spoilers!