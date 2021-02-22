Alison Sweeney Previews Days of Our Lives Return
Days of Our Lives welcomes home Alison Sweeney (Sami) this week. According to her chat with TV Insider, Sweeney returns to Salem starting Feb. 25.
Discussing Sami's latest stint in town, Sweeney said:
Sami’s coming in on a mission.
However, after fighting for, and losing, custody of her grandson Henry, Sami can't expect a warm welcome. Sweeney explained:
She’s not expecting [her family] to roll out the red carpet.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sweeney discussed her regular comings and goings from the soap. She dished:
I was on consistently from 1993 to 2014. And then I left and had the big goodbye. Then two years later, they were doing this storyline in which my son, Will [then-Guy Wilson], was going to die. They asked me if I would come back to be part of the funeral. I remember being so upset about the storyline and the idea of it. He was a legacy character. You didn't have to kill him! Then they brought me back a year later because it turned out Will wasn't really dead and we had to find him. It was outrageous. I was so happy to come back and do that story so I said, 'if you ever have any fun ideas, let me know. My door is always open. Since then, we have mapped out my availability because I have to keep a schedule clear for the movies I produce for Hallmark.