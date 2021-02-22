Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives welcomes home Alison Sweeney (Sami) this week. According to her chat with TV Insider, Sweeney returns to Salem starting Feb. 25.

Discussing Sami's latest stint in town, Sweeney said:

Sami’s coming in on a mission.

However, after fighting for, and losing, custody of her grandson Henry, Sami can't expect a warm welcome. Sweeney explained:

She’s not expecting [her family] to roll out the red carpet.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sweeney discussed her regular comings and goings from the soap. She dished: